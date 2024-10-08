Bruins' Jim Montgomery refuses to tip his hand ahead of Panthers opener

A little over a week ago, Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that Joonas Korpisalo, acquired from the Ottawa Senators last June with a first-round draft pick and Mark Kastelic for netminder Linus Ullmark, was going to be the opening night starter. Then out of nowhere, Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins agreed on an eight-year contract Sunday morning.

Over the 48 hours, it has been a game of “Will he start or won’t he?” with Swayman. After missing all of training camp, it is hard to see third-year coach Jim Montgomery go back on his word with Korpisalo starting against the Florida Panthers. In a game that is surprised to be played as Hurricane Milton bares down on the state, it appears that Montgomery will be sticking to his word.

Joonas Korpisalo first goalie off at Bruins morning skate

Tuesday morning, the Bruins held their morning skate and Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported that Korpisalo was the first goalie off the ice, which generally indicates that he’ll get the start against the Panthers. After meeting with the media, Montgomery said that his decision on who starts between the pipes against the defending Stanley Cup champs will be a game-time decision.

Yeah, ok. That’s classic I’m not tipping my hand as to who will be in the net, but all signs point to Korpisalo. Bruins fans might disagree, but it’s the right choice. Boston will find out quickly whether one season with Ottawa is a true indication of where his career might be going or if was it the lack of talent in front of him. Can Bruins goaltending coach Bob Essensa work his magic with his new goalie? Those answers will come.

Giving Swayman the start against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at the TD Garden is a no-brainer. That’s the perfect time to have him lead the Black and Gold on the ice, in front of the home crowd. That doesn’t mean he might not see action against Florida, but playing Korpsialo Tuesday night and starting Swayman Thursday is the move to make.