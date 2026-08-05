Bruins' James Hagens joins select company ahead of 2026-27 season

Going into training camp, there are going to be a lot of position battles for the Boston Bruins. We will break down some of the bigger ones the closer we get. However, one name that will draw a lot of attention is James Hagens, and rightfully so.

It is a big season for the Black and Gold's 2025 first-round draft pick, seventh overall, after he signed following his sophomore season at Boston College. He played in a couple of regular-season games down the stretch and even found his way into the lineup early in the Bruins' first-round playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres.

There is a good shot that he breaks camp with Boston and is in the Opening Night lineup on Sept. 29 against the New York Rangers at the TD Garden. Some very good rookies could be playing on a nightly basis in the Atlantic Division in 2026-27, and Hagens was named one of the top 3 rookies for the upcoming season within the division.

Bruins James Hagens joins select Atlantic Division company

Ryan Lambert of The Hockey News listed the top 3 rookies in the Atlantic Division for the upcoming campaign. Hagens was listed third, behind Gavin McKenna of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Jacob Fowler of the Montreal Canadiens.

"Hagens had what some (incorrectly) consider a disappointing college career, with 'only' 34 goals, 50 assists, and an 84-point career line in just 71 games, while providing a solid 200-foot presence, all of which he played from ages 17-19,'' wrote Lambert. "He'll be 20 in November and seems more than ready for pro hockey; he put up a goal and four points in six games with the AHL's Providence Bruins and played five games in the NHL between the regular season and the playoffs.''

It'll be interesting to see how things go for McKenna in his first season in Toronto. There will be a lot of pressure on the Maple Leafs after being the first overall pick in June's draft. He'll be joining an organization that is looking to retool on the fly and do what the Bruins did last season: make the playoffs one year after finishing near the basement of the Eastern Conference.

As for Fowler, there are questions surrounding the goaltending in Montreal, and Fowler is seen as the future netminder, and he will be given every opportunity to win the job out of training camp.