Bruins' head coach isn't panicking after Game 3 loss, and fans shouldn't either

The Boston Bruins looked as bad as fans could've imagined at times during their Game 3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The first period featured some great moments, and the fourth line's shift that led to Tanner Jeannot's opening goal was one of the best of the game, but those moments weren't consistent enough to sustain any success. There was an impending sense of doom for most of the game, and that came true with Alex Tuch's go-ahead goal.

The good news is that the Bruins have been here before. Every time the Bruins lose in ugly fashion, the fans and some media act like the season is over, and the management needs to blow this team up because they aren't capable of winning. Then, the team comes out of the following game looking like an entirely new team, and everyone buys back into what Marco Sturm is selling.

Sturm was back to bartering post-game, as the head coach's positive look-ahead to Game 4 should have fans feeling optimistic instead of acting like the season is over. The Bruins have been good at bouncing back this season, and until they don't, we should believe it'll happen again with a matinee game at the Garden on Sunday.

Sturm on his message ahead of Game 4: “We just got to, again, put this one behind. We’re going to address it in the next few days again.”



“We’ve done it all year long. I think that's going to be the biggest message. Nothing really changes. We did it in Buffalo. We did it all… pic.twitter.com/8UkhCs4rur — Jack Studley (@jackstudley13) April 24, 2026

Alex Lyon stole the show at the defensive end for the Sabres, but if we're speaking truthfully, there were alot of shots that just hit him. It still counts as a save at the end of the day when the statisticians are tallying up his numbers, but it isn't like he stonewalled the Bruins with ten-bell save after ten-bell save. He is beatable, and the pressure of the playoffs could get to him as it did in 2023 in the first round when the Bruins dominated him when he was playing with the Florida Panthers.

"“We’ve done it all year long. I think that's going to be the biggest message. Nothing really changes. We did it in Buffalo. We did it all season long. We always bounce back, and we’re still in a pretty good spot.”" Marco Sturm

Game 4 on Sunday is the biggest game of the Bruins' season. Needing to win two games at KeyBank Center to win the series feels like a mountain that might be too tall to climb. However, if Boston can even the series at two, all bets are off in the two-out-of-three series that remains.