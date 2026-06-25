Bruins have one clear path to go down in the first round of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Going into the first round of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, there are several routes that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney could take for his team. Of course, there is still time where the pick could be moved in a big deal for the Bruins that addresses a major need.

There have been a lot of trades already around the NHL, mainly around the Eastern Conference, but all has been quiet on the Bruins front. It's not in Sweeney's DNA to make a huge move, and there is a very good chance that their first-round pick at No. 23 is made by Boston. If it is, there is one question that remains: "Which position do they look to draft?" Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic didn't beat around the bush as to what the Bruins should do.

Bruins beat writer nails Don Sweeney's draft needs

The Bruins need depth with prospects at nearly every position. One draft road that Boston could look to go down is picking the best player available. That was the case a year ago in Los Angeles.

"The Bruins took a good first step last year by drafting James Hagens at No. 7. But they remain under construction at forward and defense when it comes to players who can push the pace and be creative offensively,'' wrote Shinzawa.

That's right, remember James Hagens? He was once projected to be the top overall pick last June, but fell to No. 7 and to Sweeney. That certainly felt like the Black and Gold struck NHL Draft gold.

Now, looking ahead to this weekend's draft, Shinzawa is right: Boston needs to take advantage of the 23rd pick and take the best available player. Whether that's on defense or a forward, either a center or a wing, the best available left should be the call by Sweeney and the scouting staff.

Drafting under Sweeney has been a major issue for the Bruins. It feels like it's been. one swing and a miss after another. Instead of focusing on one position, attacking and focusing on the best player available is the route to take this week. Unless, of course, the deal is traded.