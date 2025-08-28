Bruins getting national love despite uncertainty surrounding roster

Coming off a frustrating and dismal 2024-25 season, there is still much love for the Boston Bruins from the NHL.

The NHL released their number of games each team has a national broadcast, and despite the Black and Gold being in a retool/rebuild, whichever way you want to go with it, they are going to be an exclusive broadcast for 17 of their 82 games this upcoming season, which is one less than the Washington Capitals, who have a league-high 18.

It was rather surprising that the Bruins are going to appear in as many broadcasts as they are on TNT, ESPN, or ABC. The Winnipeg Jets, who won the Presidents' Trophy last year, get zero national broadcast. Talk about head-scratching. Here is the national broadcast schedule for the Bruins,

Oct. 8: at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Oct. 21: vs. Florida Panthers, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 11: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Nov. 28: vs. New York Rangers, 1 p.m. (TNT)

Jan. 10: vs. New York Rangers, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Jan. 13: vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Jan. 20: at Dallas Stars, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Feb. 1: at Tampa Bay Lightning (Stadium Series), TBD (ESPN)

Feb. 4: at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Feb. 28: at Philadelphia Flyers, 3 p.m. (ABC)

March 7: vs. Washington Capitals, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

March 8: at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

March 14: at Washington Capitals, 3 p.m. (ABC)

March 16: at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

March 21: at Detroit Red Wings, 8 p.m. (ABC)

April 5: at Philadelphia Flyers, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)

April 11: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

That's an interesting slate of national television games for sure. Having the Flyers on the list twice is certainly a decision, and the league must know something that we don't about the Bruins and Capitals matchups, having three of them on national TV. Also, the Stadium Series game in Tampa Bay is a no-brainer.

The offseason moves to date have not been as impressive as fans would have hoped, but apparently, the Boston Bruins brand still carries a lot of weight. We'll see by March when they are in the standings, as seven of their national broadcast games are scheduled around and after the trade deadline. We all know what happened last year.