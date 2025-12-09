Bruins get massive David Pastrnak injury update ahead of Blues rematch

It has been five games since David Pastrnak was last in the lineup for the Boston Bruins the night before Thanksgiving against the New York Islanders. The Black and Gold completed a season sweep over the Islanders with the 3-1 win, but it wasn't until two days later that the news broke about his injury.

Before their game against the New York Rangers at the TD Garden on Friday afternoon, head coach Marco Sturm said that Pastrnak was going to be out of the lineup with a lower-body injury. He remained day-to-day but was not placed on injured reserve. He began skating last week, and it was announced on Monday that Pastrnak was going to be traveling on the Bruins' three-game road trip that begins on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues.

After Boston's morning skate, Sturm announced that his top player might be back in the rematch against Jim Montgomery's Blues.

Marco Sturm says David Pastrnak will be game-time decision

According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, Pastrnak will be a game-time decision against St. Louis. That is some great news, but let's be honest, it wouldn't be surprising if he is out one more game.

In Pastrnak's injury, Morgan Geekie has carried the load offensively for the Bruins, who have also gotten some production from up and down the lineup. Even when Pastrnak comes back, they'll have to continue to get production from the entire lineup. Getting McAvoy back at some point could also help.

Boston's goaltending has been good as well, with Jeremy Swayman being in a zone. Joonas Korpisalo has also been big. This road trip will continue with stops against the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild before the Black and Gold return home for a homestand before the Christmas break. Getting healthier now would be the perfect early gift for Sturm.