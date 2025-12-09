Boston Bruins News: David Pastrnak update, brutal snub, road warriors

When Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm informed the media the day after Thanksgiving that David Pastrnak was going to miss the game against the New York Rangers, it opened some eyes. In the end, it has been 13 days since Bruins fans saw him in the lineup, but they got some encouraging news on Monday.

Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy both practiced with the Bruins at Warrior Ice Arena. Pastrnak was wearing a red non-contact jersey, but after practice, Sturm gave a positive update on both. He said that McAvoy and Pastrnak would both travel with the team on the upcoming three-game road trip, which is a positive sign. Whether or not they play remains to be seen. Regardless, Pastrnak is clearly trending in the right direction.

“I’m happy I was back out there today,'' said Pastrnak. "Felt great. See how I feel tomorrow. I’ve been pretty fortunate the last couple years, so just want to get back out there.”

In 25 games this season, Pastrnak has 11 goals and 18 assists, and the Bruins have missed his offense, but with each passing day, it appears that he's getting closer to coming back into the lineup, and if he can on the trip, that would be a major boost.

Bruins prospect snubbed from Canada's WJC training camp roster

One Bruins prospect who is turning heads early in the 2025-26 season at Boston College is Dean Letourneau. After a frustrating freshman season for the Eagles, Boston's 2024 first-round draft pick is having a big-time bounce-back season.

He has nine goals in 16 games for BC at the Christmas break. On Monday, Canada released their 2026 World Junior Championship training camp roster of 27 players, and Letourneau was not listed. It certainly feels like a major snub for the Black and Gold's rising prospect.

On the road again

After visiting the Blues on Tuesday night, the Bruins will make their only stop of the season in Winnipeg against the Jets, who will be without goalie Connor Hellebuyck who is injured, on Thursday night. The trip will close out on Sunday night in Minnesota against the surging Wild.