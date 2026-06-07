Bruins get bad news in pursuit of coveted trade target this offseason

One need, actually one huge need that the Boston Bruins have this offseason is for a top-line center. They thought that they had that two years ago when they signed Elias Lindholm in free agency, but it hasn't worked out that way.

Right now, Boston is stuck with a potential third-line center carrying an AAV of $7.75 million. Not exactly what you were expecting when he was signed two summers ago. After dealing with back injuries, he is sitting on a contract that nobody is taking from Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

Something needs to be done down the middle this summer by the Bruins. Signing a free agent isn't going to solve that need, as the free agent class doesn't have what the Black and Gold need. It will likely have to be addressed through a trade, and that is going to be easier said than done.

At the trade deadline, one name the Bruins were linked to was Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues. In the end, he remained there to finish out the season. He was a name that was thrown around in a potential trade this summer, but according to Andy Strickland, a Host/Reporter at FanDuel Sports Network, reported that Thomas is not likely to be moved this offseason.

NHL reporter says that Robert Thomas will remain with Blues

Strickland reported that Thomas trade rumors can be done and that St. Louis isn't looking to move him. If that's the case, that's a big blow for the Bruins.

Robert Thomas trade rumors can be put to rest. The #stlblues are not looking to move their #1 center. Expect Thomas to be on the roster when training camp begins in September. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 6, 2026

At 26 years old, Thomas is the exact top-line center that the Black and Gold need to pair with David Pastrnak on the top line. Now, if Thomas doesn't become available, then Sweeney will need to pivot somewhere else, and the options are going to be limited. It was reported by Elliotte Friedman last week that Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings requested a trade out of the Motor City.

Again, Larkin is someone who would fit the need that Boston has, but there are obstacles involved in trying to acquire him. He has a no-trade clause and will have a say in where he ends up. If he wants to contend for a Stanley Cup, then the Bruins are not likely a destination that he'll waive his no-trade clause for.

Whatever happens, if the report by Strickland is true, that's bad news for the Bruins. They do have the resources to try to acquire Thomas, but it might end up being a dream at this point.