Bruins get bad news ahead of massive matchup against Western Conference powerhouse

Ten games remaining in the 2025-26 season for the Boston Bruins. The final stretch that will determine their playoff fate next month begins on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at the TD Garden. After the game, they will board a plane and head to Columbus to play the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Stuck in an extremely tight Eastern Conference playoff race, the Black and Gold have the hardest remaining schedule of all the other postseason contenders. After two games this weekend, they get the Dallas Stars at home before heading out on a long road trip to begin April.

Points are at a premium going forward. Every single night, points are needed. Even loser points help. A two or three-game losing streak could bury someone too far behind in the standings and the race. Things are just too close. The Bruins still have two games before meeting Dallas, but on Saturday, the Stars got some big injury news that makes it a more difficult matchup than it already is.

Bruins get tough Stars injury update ahead of showdown on Tuesday night

The Stars are missing some key players in their lineup, but they are still a contender in the West. They have been without Mikko Rantanen, but according to coach Glen Gulutzan, they could get him this weekend or maybe for both games. That would put him on course to play in Boston on Tuesday.

In 54 games this season, Ranranen has 20 goals and 49 assists. He hasn't played since the Olympics with an injury, and you can understand that Dallas would be very cautious with him. Unfortunately for the Bruins, that means he's on pace to play at the TD Garden.

There are still two games for both the Bruins and Stars before Tuesday night, but regardless, that isn't good news for the Black and Gold, who desperately need the points more than Dallas.