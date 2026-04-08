Bruins' Geekie ends scoring drought with fan fare

The Bruins can breathe a sigh of relief, even though they have now lost their second overtime loss in as many games. The sigh of relief? Morgan Geekie exploded for a hat-trick in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Make it three for Geekie 🧢 pic.twitter.com/AQAVb3qKis — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2026

Morgan Geekie is Scoring Once Again

The last time Geekie found the back of the net was on March 5 against the Nashville Predators. That goal was his 34th of the season, breaking his career high of 33. It was not like Geekie was not making shots on net or not getting pucks to the net. He was, but they just were not going in.

In his 17-game scoring drought, Geekie had 33 shots on goal, with seven assists. He was helping his teammates; however, he could not get out of the funk himself. Before the Olympic break, Geekie had 41 points in 41 games.

Head coach Marco Strum had decided that they needed to switch up the lineup again, putting Geekie back with David Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm, rather than Pastrnak playing with some of the younger forwards. Well, the mix-up worked, and worked well.

Geekie's first goal back from the scoring drought came with 6:24 left in the first period to tie the game at 2-2. His second came just under 4 minutes later with 2:35 to go in the first period, giving the Bruins a 3-2 lead going into the first intermission. The third goal of the night for Geekie came with 1:10 left in the second period, bringing the Bruins within one of the Hurricanes going into the second intermission down 5-4.

This was Geekie's second career hat trick, and it could not come at a more perfect time, as the playoff push continues. The Bruins' magic number for the playoffs is four points, and they got one on Tuesday night in the overtime loss against the Hurricanes. Geekie scoring is hopefully the final push the Bruins need to get them winning in April and into the playoffs.