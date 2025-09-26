Bruins should do what's best for Fraser Minten's development

Marco Sturm is continuing to get the Boston Bruins dialed in earlier than they were last season. While some teams are giving their veterans a break early in training camp to have them fresh for the regular season push, Sturm knows that his new team starting on time could mean the difference in this being a successful season or not.

It is why the organization has essentially already made its decision on the roster players for this season. Group A took to the ice for practice on Thursday morning after a day off, and it certainly looks like Sturm has already split the training camp roster into two parts: the NHLers and the non-AHLers.

Some notable parts about this group stand out, especially Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt centering their own lines and Matej Blumel looking like a lock to be in the lineup on opening night. However, it is the "fifth line" that brings me some trepidations.

Group A lines:



Geekie-E.Lindholm-Pastrnak

Arvidsson-Zacha-Blümel

Jeannot-Mittelstadt-Poitras

Eyssimont-Kuraly-Kastelic

Khusnutdinov-Minten-Steeves



Lohrei-McAvoy

H. Lindholm-Peeke

Zadorov-Jokiharju

Harris-Soderstrom



Swayman

By all accounts, Fraser Minten earned a spot on the opening night roster. Some more time in the AHL wouldn't hurt the 21-year-old, but if he's ready, he's ready. No depth forward or veteran presence should stop the Bruins from converting him into a full-time NHLer. However, the part that scares me is if the plan is for him to spend some time in the press box.

Minten could easily secure an opening night lineup spot since four more preseason games remain, but after Zacha's comments stating he would be a center and today's practice lineup, I fear that Minten's role as a starter could be the team's 13th forward.

You don't put Minten on the NHL roster to have him sit in the press box. It's either put him in the lineup on a nightly basis or send him to Providence to get some reps. I'm not sure how the Bruins will do it, but they have to find a way to give him that third-line center role.

The easiest move would be to send Zacha to the wing on the second line with Mittelstadt and Blumel, and give Minten the job of playing between two veterans in Viktor Arvidsson and Tanner Jeannot. That would lead to Matthew Poitras' demotion to the AHL, but that wouldn't be the worst thing for his development, either. The facts are that Minten outplayed Poitras so far in camp, and if it continues, he earns the right to stay.

People assume that sending Poitras to the minors would be a bad thing, but it's important to remember that he is the same age as Minten. Even though it feels like Poitras has been around forever, there is still time for him to grow. If you want him to play wing, send him to Providence to learn the position and bring him up when he is ready.

The other option is to trade Mittelstadt or Zacha. It seems like that isn't at the top of the list for the front office, but it is something they can explore. Perhaps the best approach is to consolidate all these suggestions into one. Move Zacha to the wing with Mittelstadt, play Minten at third line center, trade one of the centers at the trade deadline, and then recall Poitras to take their spot and play the wing once he learned the position in Providence for three quarters of the season.

Regardless of what approach Don Sweeney takes, Fraser Minten should play 82 games in Boston this season if his health allows it. Boston has a chance to solidify their checking line center for the next 10-15 years if they play their cards right.