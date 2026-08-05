Bruins fans will raise some eyebrows at one NHL writer's offseason grade for Boston

This summer, which really has hit the halfway point for the NHL, the Boston Bruins had a handful of needs entering it after a first-round playoff elimination at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres in six games. As a refresher, general manager Don Sweeney needed a top-six winger, a top-six center, and a right-shot defenseman.

Sweeney addressed one of those needs in June, right before the NHL Entry Draft, when he acquired winger JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth for two first-round draft picks. If Peterka, who had what many considered a down year in 2025-26 with Utah, can live up to his potential, then he has a chance to be an upgrade over Viktor Arvidsson, who left in free agency for the Detroit Red Wings.

As for the other two needs, good luck finding a top-six center, and Sweeney was reportedly close to landing a top-four defenseman. He reportedly had a deal in place to acquire Darnell Nurse from the Edmonton Oilers, but a Boston player reportedly used their no-movement clause to nix the deal.

Sweeney has made some trades and free agent signings, and Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet graded each Atlantic Division team's offseason so far and gave the Black and Gold a fairly interesting grade.

Bruins get strong grade for 2026 offseason to date from Sportsnet

To quickly review, gone from last year's roster are goalie Joonas Korpisalo and Arvidsson. Notable incomers are Peterka and defenseman Connor Clifton in free agency and Will Borgen in a trade with the New York Rangers. Dixon gave those moves a B+.

"Things were really popping off around the NHL at the precise moment Boston acquired Peterka from Utah, and there’s a chance, when the dust settles, we’ll look back and think we should have talked more about that move,'' Dixon wrote. "Borgen helps stabilize the defence as a six-foot-three righty, while Korpisalo’s departure means the backup duties could fall to unproven Michael DiPietro.''

Boston is hoping that it can get the breakout season that nobody saw coming from Arvidsson last year with Peterka. Playing with David Pastrnak can certainly help blossom anyone's game. If they jell, then it is a first-line, likely with Pavel Zacha, that would be a nightmare for opponents on a nightly basis.

However, there is no top-six center in sight, and Borgen is likely the offseason upgrade on defense, if you call it an upgrade over Andrew Peeke. There is still more roster work that needs to be done before Opening Night on Sept. 29 against the Rangers, but time is running out. A B+ is a rather surprising grade that most Boston fans will disagree with.