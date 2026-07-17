Andrew Peeke bolting the Bruins in free agency was writing that was on the wall

Going into the 2025-26 season, there were questions surrounding how the Boston Bruins defense was going to play after a rough 2024-25 season. One of those players was Andrew Peeke, who entered the season in a contract year.

Was general manager Don Sweeney going to extend his right-shot blueliner or play out the season and see where the chips fall after? In the end, Sweeney let the season play out, and when free agency started, he left to join the Utah Mammoth. It wasn't surprising that Peeke left. With him officially gone, let's take one quick look back at his 2025-26 season for the Black and Gold.

Andrew Peeke's 2025-26 regular-season

It wasn't the best season for Peeke. Things were so rough that there was some talk that Sweeney might have cut ties at the trade deadline in March on an expiring contract, but he held onto him. For the season, Peeke had five goals and 14 points while averaging 19:23 a night. He finished with a plus/minus of minus-12.

A second-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2016 Entry Draft, Peeke struggled in all areas. Of all the Black and Gold's defensemen, he finished with the worst plus/minus on the season and was someone who was forced into the lineup more than he should have been, with the amount of injuries Boston suffered throughout the season on defense.

Andrew Peeke's 2026 postseason

Believe it or not, Peeke didn't play that badly against the Sabres, picking up an assist in the series, but finished with a plus-2. He was on the ice in Game 5 when David Pastrnak buried the game-winner in overtime to extend the series to a sixth game in Boston with a 2-1 overtime victory. However, when push came to shove, it wasn't enough to extend the Bruins' season beyond one more game.

Andrew Peeke's 2025-26 Grade: C-