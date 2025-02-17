Bruins fans robbed of potential dream goaltending matchup in 4 Nations Face-Off game in Boston

After Team USA beat Canada in an epic game on Saturday night at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal at the Bell Centre, 3-1, they clinched a spot in Thursday night's championship game at the TD Garden in Boston. That means that Monday night's battle with Sweden means nothing to them, while depending on the result of the Monday afternoon game between Canada and Finland, it could mean nothing for Sweden as well.

A win by Canada or Finland in regulation sets up a rematch with Team USA on Thursday, but an overtime win by either team opens the door for Sweden to sneak into the title game with a regulation win over Team USA. After the win over Canada, you got the feeling that Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan was going to go in a different direction in goal against Sweden.

Giving Connor Hellebuyck the night off is a no-brainer and that leaves the duties to backups Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins. Playing at the TD Garden in Boston against Sweden, it was all set up for a Swayman vs. Linus Ullmark battle in Boston, a Bruins fan's dream. Sadly, they're not getting that.

Team USA to start Jake Oettinger against Sweden

After Monday morning's skate at Agganis Arena on the campus of Boston University, Sullivan announced that Oettinger was going to get the start against Sweden, not Swayman. What a major bummer.

Jake Oettinger in goal https://t.co/OAifqVD5Nq — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 17, 2025

In other lineup news, Matthew Tkachuk will miss the game for Team USA after sitting out the final 13 minutes against Canada with a lower-body injury and Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, coming off an outstanding game vs. Canada, will also rest against Sweden. That means New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider slotting in for Thachuk and Jake Sanderson taking McAvoy's spot on defense.

Chris Kreider and Jake Sanderson will play for USA vs Sweden



Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy rest — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 17, 2025

At the Sweden practice, Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, which means likely one thing in the hockey world, he'll start in goal. Of course, it could be a ploy by the Sweden club, but Sam Hallam declined to say after practice who was going to start. If it is Ullmark, then Bruins fans will be disappointed that Swayman didn't get the start opposite of his best friend and former teammate.

Leo Carlsson and Rasmus Andersson are in. Sam Hallam declines to say who comes out or who goes in net. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) February 17, 2025

With Sullivan announcing Oettinger as the starter for Team USA in Boston, it's disappointing that the hometown fans will not get to see their own goalie play in his own barn. That is not taking anything away from Oettinger who was been outstanding for Dallas this season and is an outstanding goalie in his own right. However, the possibility that could have happened to start the game at the TD Garden on Monday night feels like a major letdown for Black and Gold fans.