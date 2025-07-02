Bruins' fans roast NHL insider for brutal take on questionable free agent signing

Tuesday was supposed to be the day that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had been waiting for. It's his chance to go out and add some key pieces to his roster for the 2025-26 season in free agency in what the organization hopes is a quick retool rather than a rebuild.

A lot of the big-named free agents never hit the open market, but some players hit the market, but in the end, nothing earth-shattering. Sweeney made a trade with the Edmonton Oilers to acquire Viktor Arvidsson, which could end up being a good move in terms of depth production. It was another move that Sweeney made, this one in free agency, that Boston fans didn't agree with, an NHL insider's take on the signing.

Bruins fans roast David Pagnotta for a brutal take on free agent signing

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period appeared on the NHL Network to discuss some of the free agent signings, and Tanner Jeannot was brought up after he agreed to a five-year deal with the Black and Gold with an AAV of $3.4 million.

"You're getting him on a solid number,'' said Pagnotta. "All in all, a good match here between the Bruins and Tanner Jeannot."

Jeannot is a depth piece that supplies more toughness than offense. In the last three years, he scored six, seven, and seven goals. In reality, you're replacing Trent Frederic with Jeannot, but Freddy's offense output was better, and it's easier to make the case for his deal with the Oilers than Jeannot's with Boston. Fans didn't hold back on Pagnotta's take.

Solid number??? WHAT — Andrew Scarpa (@ascarp13) July 1, 2025

This might be the worst analysis I’ve seen — Derliqu3 (@derliqu3) July 1, 2025

3.4 mil isnt a solid number. The guy isnt good. He had 24 goals his rookie year and nearly every single one was a wide open tap in or someone shooting it off his leg — Hockey Seanie (@HockeySeanie) July 1, 2025

Literally only Fraudnotta thinks this is a good deal. He thinks every deal is a good deal. He’s an idiot. — C@niac J0k3r🃏 (@caniacjokerII) July 1, 2025

Whoever said that quote needs to be fired. — Alfred Capone 🇺🇲🇮🇹 (@acopo1024) July 1, 2025

Well, ok then. Some NHL fans chimed in as well, but the clear takeaway is that not many, if any, agree that this is a good contract. Now, if you want to give him a shorter term and maybe a smaller AAV, then fine, but it's clear that not many people, aside from Sweeney and Pagnotta, are happy with this deal, which might not age well when all is said and done. I hope I'm wrong.