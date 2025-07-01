Tanner Jeannot is an expensive fourth-liner for the Bruins

Nikita Zadorov will no longer have to dole out some justice on the agitating Tanner Jeannot, as the Boston Bruins signed him to a massive five-year contract on the first day of free agency. Jeannot is skilled at what he does, engaging physically and getting under the other team's skin. However, it is nothing more than a role for a fourth-liner on a team hoping to contend.

The Los Angeles Kings missed Jeannot over the final 12 games and the playoffs during the previous season, as he suffered a groin injury and was absent for the end of the year. Jeannot's absence wasn't felt in the offensive department, as he had just seven goals and six assists in 67 games, but he is good at his fourth-line role.

If the Bruins had signed Jeannot on a short-term deal for a couple of million annually, this would be a sound deal for Don Sweeney. The issue is that it's difficult to see Jeannot playing anywhere other than the bottom six on this Bruins team, which isn't a testament to the team's depth, as the second line is currently looking like it could be Pavel Zacha, Fabian Lysell, and new acquisition Viktor Arvidsson.

If the Bruins were actually contenders next season, Jeannot would be a lock for the fourth line or as the 13th forward, but he could sneak onto the third line, depending on how Marco Sturm rolls out the lines. Here's the bad news, Bruins fans: if Jeannot is on the third line, it could be another season that doesn't stretch into the playoffs.

If we're looking for some more bad news, Sturm will have to find a spot for Jeannot for the next five years, as that's the term Sweeney decided to give him. If the Bruins were planning to be contenders, Jeannot's $3.4 million cap hit feels like a contract that will hinder their chances of improving the team's depth at future trade deadlines or free agencies.

So, here's the lowdown. Boston has a $3.4 million anchor on their third or fourth line for the next five seasons, and he might not even make it that far if he continues to trend downwards and ends up as a buyout candidate.

Either Sweeney is very confident that the salary cap will increase significantly in the next two or three seasons, or he is just terrible at determining value when it comes to third and fourth-line players. If we compare this deal to some of the stinkers he has negotiated in the past, I'll go with the latter.