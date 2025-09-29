3 Bruins' forwards facing pivotal preseason game against Flyers in terms of roster safety

At the halfway point of the preseason schedule, things are getting down toward the end for the Boston Bruins. They have three games remaining this week, tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers, then games with the Washington Capitals on Thursday and the New York Rangers on Saturday.

These will be the final auditions for some players trying to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster on Oct. 8 in Washington against the Capitals. The Bruins have announced their roster for the game Monday night at the TD Garden, and it appears that they are giving some players a chance to either make a late push for a roster spot or to solidify their spot.

3 Bruins facing pivotal showing against Flyers

Matthew Poitras

One prospect whose fate remains undetermined is Matthew Poitras. Right now, it would appear that the second-round draft pick in 2022 will be on the outside looking in when it comes to final cuts. However, that can change with a strong final week, and it begins against Philadelphia.

Like other younger players, the free agent signings by Don Sweeney were to remake the bottom-six, and it is serving as another block for prospects to make the roster. His results have been mixed in preseason games, and one noticeable thing is the beating he continues to take. That has to be a concern for the coaching staff.

Fraser Minten

It appears that the Bruins, barring an injury, are going to begin the season with Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittlestadt, and Sean Kuraly down the middle for centers. However, Zacha and Mittlestadt have been in multiple trade rumors this summer, and could Sweeney move one of them? If so, it would certainly open up a spot for Fraser Minten.

Acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the Brandon Carlo trade, Minten has done more than enough to prove that he's NHL-ready, but again, it will come down to a numbers game. It would be very difficult for the Bruins to send Minten to Providence to begin the season.

Matej Blumel

One of the players who was considered a dark horse coming into camp was forward Matej Blumel. Last season for the Texas Stars, Dallas' AHL affiliate, he scored 39 goals and finished with 72 points. He played in seven NHL games with a goal. He can put the puck in the net, but can he do it consistently at the NHL level?

Seeing him as a middle-six forward on Opening Night would not be surprising. His ability to be around the net with a good shot makes him someone who could come in and supply production beyond the first line. It feels like cementing a spot is only a matter of time.