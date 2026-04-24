Bruins facing key Game 4 call on James Hagens as pressure builds

Since the first game James Hagens played with the Boston Bruins, he has been silencing the doubters who didn't think he had a well-rounded game at the NHL level. Hagens slid into the third line with two fellow rookies in Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov, and the trio didn't leave any cause for concern for head coach Marco Sturm. In fact, he has said at times that they are the best defensive line he has.

Hagens hasn't been afraid to take or throw a hit, he is the first to jump to his teammates' defense in scrums, and his forecheck has been relentless. All the reasons why the Bruins kept him in Providence for the first few weeks of his professional career seem to be a thing of the past. However, Game 3 was a bit of a wake-up call for the 19-year-old, as he tipped in the Buffalo Sabres' first goal of the game after backchecking himself out of position and had some poor turnovers in dangerous spots.

Hank gives the goalie perspective on how brutal it is when your TEAMMATE deflects it in... 😫 pic.twitter.com/Q1GHc9cXyV — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 24, 2026

Sturm now has a conundrum with Hagens. When people questioned his all-around play, they said things like, "That doesn't matter because he is elite offensively," but since Hagens showed he had a more all-around game than people thought, his lack of offense since his debut has become a secondary story.

The problem now is that, as Hagens had a bad game with the more intricate details of his game, the critics are now out that the "kid line" isn't producing enough offense and the team's newest player looks too shaky in the attacking zone. Whether it's trying to do too much or trying to defer to his teammates, Hagens hasn't found his touch just yet, and time is running out.

Marco Sturm's looming James Hagens decision

The growing narrative that Hagens should be out of the lineup is a bit overblown. I don't think that Alex Steeves, Mikey Eyssimont, or Lukas Reichel actually bring more than the Bruins' top prospect, and you can always use the offense Hagens could bring at key points. A comparable moment in Bruins playoff lore is when Tyler Seguin had four points in a massive win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Final.

Maybe Sturm can change up the lines, but he doesn't have many options to work with. The second and fourth lines are likely sticking together, which suggests a possible switch: move Hagens to a line with Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie, while David Pastrnak rejoins a line with Minten and Khusnutdinov. That trio did have some success at times this season.

It was a bad game for the kid in his TD Garden playoff debut. But in reality, it was a bad game for most of the team, all of them with a lot more playoff experience than Hagens. Maybe Sturm just has to trust that his team will bounce back again.