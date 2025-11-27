Bruins facing a no-brainer decision with young prospect for their next roster move

Since being called up from the Providence Bruins, Matej Blümel has been less than impressive. In fact, it got to the point on the recent four-game road trip where head coach Marco Sturm scratched him against the San Jose Sharks in a 3-1 loss.

On Wednesday night, against the New York Islanders in what was the final game of the road trip that began with three games in California and ended on Long Island. The host Islanders scored their only goal of the night in the first period, and on the play, Blümel was injured. He left the game and didn't return, leaving Boston with just 11 forwards for the final 54 minutes.

After the game, Sturm gave a quick medical update on his forward and said he was going to be out for a bit. If that ends up being the case, if the Bruins go with a call-up from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), one prospect is making the case to receive a call.

Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell deserves an NHL call-up

Things have not always been coming up roses for Fabian Lysell this season to date in the AHL. He has struggled at times and dealt with injuries, but recently he has been playing better and scored a highlight-reel goal on Wednesday night in a win over the Toronto Marlies.

That was rather sick, I'm not going to lie. Not many players at most levels can make that play on an end-to-end rush. Anyway, if there is a time for the 21st overall pick of the 2021 Entry Draft to get the call, it's now.

Blümel has not shown anything since being called up as to why he should be in Boston, and quite frankly, he has done nothing to prove he deserves the call-up over Lysell or Matthew Poitras. The Bruins will play the New York Rangers on Friday afternoon at the TD Garden before the Detroit Red Wings visit on Saturday night. Two home games against two Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls with points at a premium, calling up Lysell should be a no-brainer.