Bruins prospect hits roadblock in Providence Bruins' first loss

Almost everything was going perfectly for the Providence Bruins entering Saturday night's matchup against the Hershey Bears. Providence had won seven straight games to start the season, and their victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday staked their claim as the Eastern Conference's only undefeated team.

One negative coming out of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton victory was the benching of prospect Fabian Lysell. The prospect had seven points in his first five games, but his effort level in all three zones wasn't there. Head coach Ryan Mougenel decided it was time to hold his player accountable, regardless of his offensive output and the team's record, according to Bruins beat writer Mark Allred.

"I asked AHL Bruins coach Ryan Mougenel about Lysell being benched on the road in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday and his demotion tonight to the 4th line," Allred reported. "Mougenel said that it wasn't a demotion & that he was happy with his effort tonight, but sometimes you have to be reminded."

The 2025-26 season is an important one for Lysell. He hasn't been able to make an impact at the NHL level yet, and his North American career could be coming to a close. Lysell is in the final year of his entry-level deal, and it's likely he won't take kindly to spending another full year in Providence. The situation could lead to him returning to Europe to play instead of accepting an AHL salary, and this early demotion and reminder about his lack of effort don't bode well.

Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell has a lot to play for

Lysell has some other things to play for if his dream is still to be a full-time NHL player. Despite their first loss on Saturday night, this Providence team is legit, and they'll likely be making a run at the Calder Cup. If Lysell can put himself back in the good graces of his coach, he will surely be a leading player in that run, which will only increase his stock around the league.

Maybe Lysell isn't the type of player the Bruins are looking for after so many questions about his work ethic and style. However, it'd be nice to see him put together one more good stretch to try and salvage something out of the former first-round pick, whether it's just a Calder Cup run or a better return on a potential trade.

Lysell started the year with seven points in his first five games, including a hat trick against the Charlotte Checkers, but has no points over his past three. With dwindling ice time further limiting his opportunities, the time for Lysell to turn this around is right away.