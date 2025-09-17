Bruins face a brutal final month of April with a potential playoff berth on the line

After a daunting 16-game month of March, the Boston Bruins will look to play some meaningful hockey games in April with a chance to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing last season. Last year was a tough six weeks following the trade deadline in March and the free-fall to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

There will be 14 points on the table for the Black and Gold with seven games over the final two weeks, but five of those games will be on the road with five games against teams that made the postseason last season out of either the Atlantic or Metropolitan Divisions. Here is a look and breakdown of the Bruins' schedule in April.

Breaking down Boston Bruins April 2026 schedule

April 2: at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

April 4: at Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m.

April 5: at Philadelphia Flyers, 3:30 p.m.

April 7: at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

April 11: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 12:30 p.m.

April 12: at Columbus Blue Jackets, 6 p.m.

April 14: vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

This is about as difficult a final seven-game stretch as a team in the NHL could have to close out the season. Two games against the Lightning and one against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in South Florida. They also have games on the trip to begin the month against the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes. Home games with the Lightning and New Jersey Devils follow with one last road game at the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After a light February with the Olympic Break, things will pick up steam over the final seven weeks of the season and playoff push. If the Black and Gold are going to get into the eight-team field when all is said and done, then they will certainly earn it this year.