Bruins extension with young defenseman signals potential changes coming this summer

It wasn't surprising that the Boston Bruins had a quiet trade deadline. General manager Don Sweeney tried addressing the need for a defenseman in January by acquiring Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames. It sounded like a deal was close with Elliotte Friedman reporting some was close to being done, but after contract negotiations for an extension broke down, Andersson was eventually moved to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Leading up to the 3 p.m. EST trade deadline last Friday, Boston was looking for a defenseman, center, and wing. Addressing all three needs was unlikely to happen, but at least one was thought to be addressed. It wasn't, and aside from two minor deals, Sweeney stood pat.

Sweeney likely addresses those needs over the offseason, either through a trade or what is shaping up to be an underwhelming free agent class. As far as defensemen go, Boston extended a young one on Monday.

Bruins sign defenseman Frederic Brunet to a contract extension

The Bruins announced an extension for left-shot blueliner Frederic Brunet to two-year contract extension with an annual NHL cap hit of $875,000. It is a The deal is a two-way contract for the 2026-27 season and a one-way contract for the 2027-28 season.

This is an interesting signing, but one that is well-earned. As far as his ability to crack the lineup in Boston, he certainly has earned the right to have more time in the lineup in the NHL than he did in his NHL debut last year. A fifth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, however, is blocked right now in Boston with all the left-shots on Marco Sturm's roster.

As much as there is a need for an upgrade on the right side, there needs to be some decisions made on the other side. Nikita Zadorov and Hampus Lindholm aren't going anywhere, but what does the future hold for Mason Lohrei in Boston? He was rumored to potentially be part of the package returned to Calgary for Andersson should that trade have been completed.

Brunet has played very well in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the Providence Bruins, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him in Boston at some point. The question is, when is that going to be? It wouldn't be surprising if it happened as soon as next season.