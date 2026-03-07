Bruins analyst thinks Don Sweeney is laying the groundwork for something significant

As the final hour was ticking down on Friday afternoon toward the end of the trade deadline, the NESN broadcast of Sophia Jurksztowicz, Billy Jaffe, and Andrew Raycroft was dying for something to happen. When the dust settled, nothing happened that was big for the Boston Bruins.

Two deals produced three minor leaguers who are going to be joining the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), and maybe someday, just maybe, they'll make an appearance wearing the Spoked-B in Boston.

The quiet trade deadline by general manager Don Sweeney sent the message to the locker room that the players who have gotten Boston into the position to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs are going to be the ones who finish out the season and try to get them that berth in the spring.

Given the rumored asking price for a lot of players that were available, it makes sense that Sweeney held pat and didn't make any sizable moves. That might change this offseason, mainly before the draft, when the asking prices might come down. Heck, they have to come down if teams are looking for draft picks. As NESN was signing off on Friday, Jaffe had a comment that opened some eyes around New England.

Bruins analyst hints at potential moves this spring

As Boston kept their assets at the deadline, Jaffe thinks, however, this season plays out the rest of the way, there might be some moves coming before the draft. In fact, he mentioned twice that he'd be "shocked" if they didn't make a move or two before the draft.

"Now I'll be shocked if they don't do something between now and the draft,'' said Jaffe. "Shocked, something somewhat significant.''

There are multiple needs the Bruins are going to have. Is Jaffe hinting at a top-line center? A right-shot defenseman? A goal-scoring winger? Maybe two of the three? Maybe one? Who knows, but he has a point. A lot of avenues are going to be explored once the NHL Draft Lottery is done in May. Boston will see where the Toronto Maple Leafs pick falls this year. It's theirs if it's outside the top 5. If Boston doesn't make the playoffs, where does their pick fall?

Sweeney has been active before drafts. Remember 2015? He set himself up well, but botched it. Maybe, just maybe, he can redeem himself with a trade of draft picks this time to fill a hole rather than trying to draft a player for it. We'll see, but Jaffe's comments certainly do raise some eyebrows.