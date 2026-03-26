Bruins emerge as front-runner for top NCAA free agent

The Boston Bruins signing Jack Musa out of UMass-Amherst might not win Don Sweeney an award like the one he is holding in the picture above, but it'd be another solid piece to add to an ever-growing prospect pool. While some NCAA free agents are just speculation, there is a growing rumor that the Bruins could be the front-runners for the forward who played his college hockey in their backyard.

At this point I am still hearing that UMass star forward Jack Musa is ‘likely turning turning pro’



So far, teams I’ve heard interested are the #NHLBruins, #NJDevils #Isles and the #Preds. — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) March 24, 2026

Musa is a late-bloomer out of the USHL, as he had just 43 points split between Madison and Cedar Rapids in the season before enrolling in college. Once he joined UMass-Amherst, his scoring touch quickly developed, totaling 100 points in 111 games. While the offense is a nice touch, it is Musa's all-around intelligent game that is likely appealing to the Bruins.

Same PK.



Merrimack needs to make the adjustment here obviously with Musa committing to pressuring the points ASAP off a draw win, but he’s wreaking havoc out there and helped generate a big SH chance.



Undrafted 5-10, 186. 16-20–36 on the season. pic.twitter.com/3amOfyfJIy — Mike Ashmore (@mashmore98) March 20, 2026

Musa seems like the perfect player to end up in Boston, given Sweeney's love for Massachusetts-based NCAA prospects and an equal love for two-way forwards. The forward can do it all, playing center or wing, and showed in the NCAA and at the Spengler Cup that he has no trouble driving some offense. He played his best hockey in the lead-up to the Hockey East tournament, tallying six goals and four assists over the final six games.

There was some speculation that Musa might return to college for his senior season before turning pro, but there isn't much left to accomplish for the forward. He might want to run it back for one more chance at a National Championship or potentially another trip to the Spengler Cup if the US Collegiate Selects team is in the tournament again, but other than that, turning pro seems like the correct move.

The Bruins do have some other things to consider, as Sweeney told reporters that he has been chatting with Andre Gasseau and Oskar Jellvik about signing. It might be hard to convince Musa to sign, given how deep the roster is in Providence and the number of prospects that will be signing over the next two years. The path for a prospect to get into Boston's lineup may not be as clear as it was as little as two years ago.