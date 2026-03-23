Boston Bruins prospect pool ranking quietly skyrockets under Don Sweeney

It has been over a decade since Don Sweeney has been the general manager of the Boston Bruins. During that time, the Black and Gold's prospect pool has been ranked near the bottom of the league, for the most part.

Now, there are some factors as to why that is. Part of it is Sweeney trading away high-round draft picks to load up at different trade deadlines for a run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Another reason is the Bruins' inability to draft and develop talent. Ask Bruins fans, and you'll get different answers.

However, there could be some light at the end of the tunnel, and the light is getting brighter. Scott Wheeler of The Athletic ranked each NHL team's prospect pools, and the Bruins are quickly rising in his rankings.

Boston Bruins prospect ranking soaring in the right direction

Wheeler ranked the Bruins' prospect pool 19th, which is up 11 spots from his latest rankings. Talk about making a jump. Who would have thought the Boston pool would ever rise like that under Sweeney?

The Bruins have transformed their prospect pool and rise from No. 30 to No. 19 in this year’s rankings at @TheAthleticNHL.



Their top 14 prospects, with video, tiers, projections and more:https://t.co/7UrzV0LyCa — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) March 22, 2026

Well, it's easy to see why the ranking rose. The last two seasons, the Bruins have had first-round picks in the NHL Entry Drafts and used them wisely, according to the rankings. Two years ago, they drafted forward Dean Letourneau, and last June, they had James Hagens, once thought of as the top overall pick in the draft, fall to them at No. 7.

At the time this article is being written, there has been no decision made on his future after his college season ended on Friday night in the Hockey East semifinals with a 4-3 overtime loss to UConn. All signs point to him signing and turning pro.

Letourneau struggled in his first season at Boston College, but to say he broke out this season would be a major understatement. In fact, he was so good that the Bruins reportedly denied parting ways with him at the NHL trade deadline in any deal to improve the current roster.

Will Zellers, acquired from the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline last March, is soaring up the ranks in the Boston prospect pool, while Matthew Poitras and Fabian Lysell still rank in the top 5, but their futures are in doubt as to what they hold with the Bruins.

This is a big step in the right direction, and this June, the draft pool could get deeper if Sweeney ends up with two picks, should the Toronto Maple Leafs' pick fall outside the top 5. Are times changing around the Black and Gold and their prospect pool? Maybe, just maybe.