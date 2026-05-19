Bruins draft pick bolting overseas is another blow to Boston's light prospect pool

If there has been one knock on Don Sweeney during his tenure as general manager of the Boston Bruins, it's been drafting and developing. Not many picks under Sweeney have been drafted and turned into NHL players in recent years.

Now, there can be some reasons for that, with trading away first-round picks multiple years to make the roster better for a deep postseason run that season, or not drafting well. Take your pick. However, there have been several picks in later rounds that have signed, but recently, some of those prospects are making some tough decisions and forgoing signing with the Black and Gold for other opportunities. That is the case with the 2021 pick.

Bruins prospect Oskar Jellvik signs with Sweden's Rogle BK

Fifth-round 2021 draft pick Oskar Jellvik, who finished up his career at Boston College in March, has yet to sign with the Bruins. The Aug. 15 deadline is going to come up fast for prospects to sign before they become free agents and can sign anywhere. Jellvik isn't wasting his time and reportedly signed with Rogle BK in the Swedish League, according to Mark Divver of New England Hockey Journal.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Jellvik is a native of Sweden, and returning home to play professionally there is not really a big surprise. In 107 games during his BC career, he had 23 goals and 52 assists for the Eagles. His best season was his sophomore year, when he had 42 points in 41 games. Other than that season, injuries played a big part in his time under coach Greg Brown, and his inability to stay healthy is clearly something that raised some flags with the Bruins front office and scouts.

The 2021 draft class is turning into another failed one for Sweeney and the Bruins. Jellvik was likely going to be a big project for Boston and likely bound in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins for a while. Sweeney still has goalie Philip Svedback and forward Andre Gasseau unsigned, with August fast approaching.