Bruins division rival predicted to make massive trade deadline move for playoff push

The NHL is on its Olympic break, but when the league resumes soon, things are going to heat up when it comes to the trade deadline. Last year, the Boston Bruins were an active team, and general manager Don Sweeney made a handful of trades that are working out well in 2025-26.

Just what their path at this season's trade deadline is remains to be seen, but with a ton of teams looking to add pieces for a playoff run, things should be crazy. The Los Angeles Kings opened the trading window before the break by acquiring Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers. Speaking of the Rangers, they are a team that has waved the white flag on this season and should be a team that makes a ton of moves by March 6. One player who will generate some interest is Vincent Trocheck. One NHL writer predicted a landing spot for him, which would be bad news for the Black and Gold.

Canadiens predicted to acquire Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck

The Montreal Canadiens are full steam ahead on clinching another playoff berth this season. They are sitting in a tie for second-place with the Detroit Red Wings in the Atlantic Division with 72 points. Expect them to make a big move and James Mirtle of The Athletic predicted them to acquire Trocheck at the deadline.

"The Canadiens’ biggest hole all season has been down the middle, and it’s going to be a battle at the deadline for the limited options who can fill the 2C role on a contender. Even at 32, Trocheck certainly fits that description, and the fact he comes with some term at a reasonable cap hit will help the Habs bridge the gap as their youth movement progresses,'' wrote Mirtle.

"Trocheck isn’t the biggest player, but he’s crafty and can play in all situations, including on a top power-play unit as a high-end playmaker. He would also be able to take some of the tough matchup load off Nick Suzuki and serve as a strong mentor for Ivan Demidov.''

If Montreal did make this move, then it would be a game-changer. Trocheck does have a limited no-trade clause, but with a lot of questions surrounding the future of the Rangers up in the air, you would think, at 32 years old, he would look to move on with a chance to win in the playoffs. Montreal adding a player like Trocheck would be a big addition.