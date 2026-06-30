Bruins' Dean Letourneau is showing exactly why patience is paying off

The Boston Bruins are going to make a massive mistake if they decide to include Dean Letourneau in any trade package for immediate help. The Boston College forward took a massive step this past season for the Eagles after a disappointing freshman year, and it looks like he is growing even more during this offseason, both figuratively and literally.

Letourneau always had the height but he was a little lanky coming out of the Canadian prep schools. It was admittedly one of the reasons why his Boston College career started a little slow, as he wasn't ready for the rigors of playing against older players at the NCAA level. He worked on that before his sophomore reason, and exploded out of the gates for the Eagles with 39 points in 36 games.

The massive surge put Letourneau firmly on everyone's radar as an impact prospect for the Bruins. While it was good for the team to have him in their pipeline, it is also turning some heads as a potential trade piece if Boston is looking to add some win-now players. The front office has been patient with the power forward for this long, and they need to continue on that trend until he comes out of school.

Letourneau will be ready to debut with the Bruins by the end of the 2026-27 season if he turns pro. The Ontario-native came to development camp standing at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, which is going to cause him to be a force to be reckoned with in the NCAA this season and be ready to jump into the NHL as soon as he is ready.

"“It started to feel more natural. I haven’t had a season like my freshman year. It started to feel a little more common as the year went on. Just kind of getting in the groove of scoring and putting up points and producing. It’s a great feeling. The goal is to go back to BC and have a more dominant year and see what happens from there.”" Dean Letourneau

Letourneau is looking like the Bruins' best prospect and the team's next great power forward. Don Sweeney just has to stay the course and not allow any team to convince him to include the forward in a trade. By all accounts, Letourneau is getting better every time Boston fans see him.