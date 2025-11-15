Bruins could target UFA forward to spite Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins' heated rivalry with the Toronto Maple Leafs is no secret to anyone. The animosity between the two clubs hit new heights this past week, mainly courtesy of Nikita Zadorov.

But there could be one move that the Bruins could pull off to spite the Toronto Maple Leafs. Simultaneously, the move could improve the club’s depth. Specifically, we’re talking about signing recent UFA David Kampf.

The Toronto Maple Leafs terminated Kampf’s contract on Friday after he formally cleared waivers. The 30-year-old no longer fit Toronto’s plans this season. So, the club sent him to the AHL. When the Czech center failed to report, the team suspended him. Then, the Leafs moved to terminate his contract.

With the formalities completed, Kampf is now free to sign with whichever team he chooses. That makes the Boston Bruins an enticing option. While Kampf isn’t precisely a game-changing forward, he does provide solid defensive play and is a penalty kill specialist. That’s something the Bruins could certainly use.

Plus, the loss of Elias Lindholm left a hole in the Bruins’ depth down the middle. So, why not take a shot on Kampf? He would hardly command a huge deal. If anything, he’s likely willing to take a one-year deal at around $1 million just to prove he still belongs in the NHL.

Bruins could also block division rivals by signing Kampf

Beyond the evident black-eye moment for the Leafs, the Bruins' signing Kampf achieves another critical objective. Kampf is on other Atlantic Division rivals’ radars. The most notable is Montreal. The Canadiens lost third-line center Alex Newhook on Thursday night. So, the Habs suddenly need a center to plug a major gap. And Kampf makes sense for Montreal.

But if the Bruins swoop in, they can block the Canadiens from getting reinforcements. Moreover, other rivals like the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres could kick the tires on Kampf. As such, swooping in to land Kampf would be a decent strategic move, both from the team’s perspective and as a preemptive blow against rivals.

At this point, there’s no indication the Bruins are truly interested in Kampf. But the opportunity could be too good to pass up. The chance to spite the Maple Leafs while striking division rivals at the same time could be a master stroke Don Sweeney could pull off without breaking a sweat.

Moving forward, Kampf remains with the club as depth for a potential playoff run. Wouldn’t it be the ultimate twist of fate if the Leafs and Bruins met in the playoffs, and it was Kampf who delivered the final headshot?