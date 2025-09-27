Bruins coaching staff pushing Frederic Brunet to balance offense with defense

Coming into the 2025-26 preseason, one player everyone was talking about was Frederic Brunet. The 2022 fifth-round pick has far exceeded the expectations everyone had for him. Last season, he delivered his best performance, recording five goals and 20 assists for 25 points in 69 games for the Providence Bruins. This was enough for him to earn a call-up and make his NHL debut on April 15th against the Devils.

While everyone is excited for what Brunet can bring to the NHL roster, the Bruins' coaching staff doesn't seem to see him as a lock for the NHL. In fact, they had been telling Brunet that he needed to focus on improving his defense while he was in the AHL.

In theory, this makes sense. Having a defenseman who can produce on offense is a luxury, but it shouldn't be the main attribute they bring to the team. However, with the current state of the Bruins' roster, Brunet's defensive ability should not be what keeps him off the roster.

How Frederic Brunet can help solve the Bruins offensive woes

The biggest question surrounding the Bruins this season is where the offense will come from. Guys like David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie should have solid seasons, but outside of that, there is no one you can rely on to be a consistent offensive threat. Sure, there are some intriguing players like Matej Blumel and Casey Mittlestadt, but we haven't seen them produce at the NHL level yet.

Brunet can be a depth player who helps generate more offense. Sure, he won't be putting the puck in the back of the net or peppering the opposing goalie with shots. But with his great vision and puck-moving ability, he can get the puck to players in the correct position to score goals. It's the perfect type of player to put with players who are inconsistent on offense. His playmaking ability will help them become more consistent in offense production.

Now, the concerns surrounding Brunet's defense are valid, but they should not be a reason to keep him out of the NHL. At best, the Bruins sneak into a wild-card spot and likely will have a first-round exit. This is not a team that's looking to make a deep run. The primary focus of the Bruins should be to develop players and assemble the next core of the team. Plus, with guys like Charlie Coyle and Hampus Lindholm returning from injury, the defense should be much better. Thus, you can trade off some defensive prowess for an offense-first player.

Regardless, Brunet does seem destined to start the season at Providence again. Barring injuries or a dominant preseason, Brunet will spend part of the season in the AHL. However, if the Bruins' offense comes out sluggish, they should waste no time calling up Brunet.