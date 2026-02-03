Bruins coach Marco Sturm provides injury update on two key forwards ahead of Olympics

When the Boston Bruins play the final game before their Olympic Break on Wednesday night against the Florida Panthers in South Florida, they will once again be shorthanded. They will again be without their top two centers, Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha, for a second straight game.

Both players missed Sunday night's Stadium Series game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in what was a wild 6-5 shootout loss. Boston blew a 5-1 lead midway through the game, and truth be told, they were lucky they got a point. Now, after a couple of days off, they will play a desperate Panthers team that needs two points in the worst way.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm gives injury update on his top two centers

Boston will again roll out prospect Matthew Poitras against the Panthers, and he will be looking to build off his game against Tampa Bay that saw him score a second-period goal on a backhander. As far as Lindholm and Zacha go, head coach Marco Sturm shed light as to what the future holds for the duo when it comes to the Olympics.

After the Black and Gold practiced in South Florida, Sturm said, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI, "Both Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha will be OK for the Olympics, but that it’s probably more of a decision for the national team doctors than Bruins doctors at this point.''

Lindholm was placed on injured reserve on Monday afternoon, and defenseman Jordan Harris was called from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). It will be interesting to see if both players end up playing over in Milan the next couple of weeks for their countries or not. It's safe to say that whatever happens, the break is coming at a good time for a team that is banged up.