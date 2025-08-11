Reporter hints at one Bruins forward's future in Boston in doubt

Since the Boston Bruins' 2024-25 season ended in April, rumors have been flying around surrounding some players on the roster and some potential trades. Pavel Zacha has been a name that has been floated about in potential trade discussions. Let's not forget about Joonas Korpisalo, who wasn't happy with his playing last season and made it known toward the end of the season.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney hasn't done many "big moves" yet, aside from acquiring forward Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers and handing out a big free agent contract to forward Tanner Jeannot. There is still time for Sweeney to make some additions to the roster before training camp opens in mid-September, and one NHL reporter hinted at another Boston forward who could be dealt.

NHL reporter hints at Casey Mittelstadt's future with the Bruins in doubt

When the Bruins traded Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline, the return was prospect Will Zellers, a 2026 fifth-round draft pick, and veteran center Casey Mittelstadt. Following the trade, the former eighth overall pick of the Buffalo Sabres in the 2017 Entry Draft didn't fare too well with the Black and Gold.

In 18 games, he had four goals and six points, but it came with a plus/minus of minus-17. That's hard to do in 18 games, but Mittlestadt managed it. I know that isn't a huge stat to overreact to, but numbers don't lie.

Right now, Boston still needs to top center on its roster, as the case could be made that Mittlestadt is the No. 2 center if training camp were starting tomorrow. He would be slotted right behind Elias Lindholm. However, according to Jimmy Murphy of RG Media, sources have told him that some teams expected the Bruins and Sweeney to flip him in a trade, but it hasn't happened yet.

If that is what Boston is hoping to do, well, then they might need to hold onto him to begin the season and see if he can raise his stock for a trade, as it isn't really that high right now. He has two years remaining on a three-year deal he signed with the Colorado Avalanche last June that carries an AAV of $5.75 million.

Stranger things have happened, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bruins make a move or just wait and see with Mittlestadt, but one thing is for sure: with some young centers coming up like Matthew Poitras and Fraser Minten, that might make Mittlestadt available and a player that is moved at some point.