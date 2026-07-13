Bruins benefitted from Maple Leafs decision to let one free agent walk last summer

In March of 2021, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed undrafted free agent Alex Steeves to a contract. During his time in the organization, that last over four years, he struggled to get a shot in the NHL. Last summer, they decided to let him walk in free agency.

When he hit free agency, he ended up signing a deal with the Boston Bruins when general manager Don Sweeney came calling. He began the season in the American Hockey League with the Providence Bruins, where he had three goals and five assists in nine games. A month into the 2025-26 season, he was called up to Boston and made the most of his opportunity. Let's grade his season with the Bruins in the NHL.

Alex Steeves' 2025-26 regular season

When Steeves was called up, he made his Bruins debut in Toronto against the Maple Leafs. Two nights later, he was back in the lineup on the backend of a home-and-home at the TD Garden. He scored a goal in a Boston 5-3 victory. He ended up remaining in Boston the rest of the season.

Steeves would end up playing in 43 regular-season games for first-year head coach Marco Sturm, and he had nine goals and 16 points. He averaged 11:56 a game, and things went so well that he was given an extension with an AAV of $1.625 million for two years. That was surprising, and after he cooled following the extension, that deal is looking like a quick reaction that might end up being something Sweeney and the front office regret.

Alex Steeves' 2026 postseason

As the regular season went along, Steeves began to find himself a scratch, and that continued into the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Buffalo Sabres. He would end up playing in just two of the six games without finding his way onto the scoresheet. What the future holds for him in terms of the lineup for Sturm remains to be seen.

Alex Steeves 2025-26 Grade: C+