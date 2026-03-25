Bruins beat writer drops intriguing potential lineup decision coming against Sabres

The Boston Bruins begin a daunting stretch in the 2025-26 schedule on Wednesday night against the Atlantic Division-leading Buffalo Sabres. Who knew when the season started that we would be saying first-place Buffalo Sabres? Here we are.

Boston is in Western New York, playing on the backend of a back-to-back after hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs at the TD Garden on Tuesday night. In what should have been two points turned into a brutal 4-2 loss to their Original Six rivals. Given the schedule Marco Sturm has coming up, it was a devastating loss in terms of the playoffs.

The quick turnaround will come against a well-rested Buffalo team. After flying to Western New York after the game against Toronto, the Bruins didn't have a morning skate. Instead, they'll show up tonight to take on the Sabres. What the lineup will look like is anyone's guess, but one Bruins beat writer dropped a hint at what might be coming, and it's a stunning one.

Bruins beat writer hints that Jeremy Swayman could play on a back-to-back against Sabres

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe posted on X that there is speculation that Swayman might get the net against Buffalo. It would be surprising if it happened, but how much of a surprise would it be?

Here with landed troops for BOS @BUF, 7:38 p.m.



No day-of-game skate for Bruins. Strum media gaggle at 6:10.



Some speculation that Swayman may get net again. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) March 25, 2026

It's clear that the Bruins don't have a lot of faith in Joonas Korpisalo, and if he doesn't play against Buffalo, that would just further push that narrative to the forefront. It wouldn't be surprising if general manager Don Sweeney traded him this summer, with Michael DiPietro waiting in the wings and having a great season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Swayman played very well against the Maple Leafs, making 32 saves. As Sturm said, he was the only one who showed up to play. He has been good lately, and riding him as the hot hand on a back-to-back with travel is something that likely needs to be done. Points are at a premium, and Boston losing in regulation tonight and leaving with no points puts them behind the eight-ball for the playoffs.