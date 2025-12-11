The Boston Bruins didn't have the benefit of public opinion entering the 2025-26 season. Their lack of scoring depth up front and influx of checking forwards led no one to believe that they'd be anywhere near a playoff spot. In fact, most thought that the Bruins would be worse than last season when they finished fifth-last.

A new system and culture under Marco Sturm turned the 2025-26 Bruins into an overachieving bunch to start the year. Everyone waited for the bubble to burst, but after a 3-2-0 stretch with David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy out of the lineup and both players seemingly healthy again, there is simply no reason not to believe that this Bruins team is just plain good and not overachievers in the slightest.

The vibes are high, and the roster is seeking to prove the doubters wrong and turn them into believers. However, after a recent poll from The Athletic, it seems like the Bruins still have plenty to prove before their group of writers starts to believe that this start to the season is for real.

Bruins aren't getting as much love as you'd think in recent expert poll

With a start like this, the Bruins should be a team that most are circling as a surprise playoff entrant. There were literally zero expectations of what this team could do, and they've already proven those doubts wrong, even if they end up on the outside looking in of the playoff spot.

The Athletic's writers conducted a poll on surprise playoff teams and potential award winners, and the Bruins weren't getting much love in either category.

First of all, the Bruins received just 4% of the vote for the league's surprise playoff team. The Anaheim Ducks ran away with that vote, which confused me, given that Anaheim was one of the most talked-about teams in the preseason for being ready to take the next step.

The Bruins also finished ninth in the vote for teams that the writers believed would make the Eastern Conference playoffs. Judging by public opinion, most still believe that the Bruins are going to fall short in the end, so finishing ninth in that poll wasn't the worst outcome.

Then, you get to the individual awards and see Marco Sturm ranked fifth for the Jack Adams Award and Jeremy Swayman ranked third for the Vezina Trophy. Having Sturm ranked anywhere below second place after seeing what he has done for this team is absurd. Like the playoff team results, Swayman's third-place finish also isn't terrible, considering that number likely would rise if the Bruins do make the playoffs on his back.

The Bruins might have proven to their fans that they better get on board the bandwagon before it takes off, but there is still some convincing left to do before writers around the league hop on.