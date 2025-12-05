Ironically, the return of Jeremy Swayman began when he led Team USA to the 2025 World Championship, the country's first gold medal since 1933. After a tough 2024-25 season, the Boston Bruins' starting goaltender regained his form in that tournament, and carried it over to be the Bruins' backbone early in the 2025-26 season.

With Swayman excelling this season, Connor Hellebuyck on the injured reserve after a knee procedure, and Jake Oettinger looking like an average goaltender, Swayman is the only netminder from last year's 4 Nations Face-Off team who looks ready to lead the country into Milan. For former NHLer Mike Rupp, it's a no-brainer of who would get the opening game start if the tournament started today.

Swayman was lights out in a Team USA uniform at the World Championships. After starting the tournament as Joey Daccord's backup, Swayman won all seven games he started, recording a 1.69 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

Bruins fans have seen what can happen when Swayman locks in, like in the 2024 playoffs when he led the team through the Toronto Maple Leafs and nearly put the team on his back to upset the Florida Panthers without Brad Marchand. If Team USA can get that version of Swayman for a two-week stretch, it'll be very scary for the rest of the hockey nations.

Former NHLer drops Olympic take about Bruins' goaltender Jeremy Swayman

"Today, even with a healthy Connor Hellebuyck, I would make [Jeremy Swayman] the starter for Team USA. " Mike Rupp

Swayman has been lights out for a sometimes leaky Bruins defense corps this season. The advanced numbers on the goaltender show that he is one of the best at saving his defense, which would also be in his favor on Team USA. If he has been that good behind a bad defense, what could Swayman do behind the USA's roster?

Taking off the Bruins-colored glasses, it'd be extremely difficult for Swayman to dethrone Hellebuyck. He was last year's NHL MVP, and will be healthy in time for the Olympics. There's a great chance the Winnipeg Jets' goaltender will get the first start, but Swayman should move up the depth chart to the backup role over Oettinger.

Keep in mind, Swayman was also a backup at last year's World Championship to begin the tournament. If Hellebuyck falters, don't rule out the possiblility of the Bruins' goaltender getting a chance.