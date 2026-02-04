Bruins and Lightning players reaction to the Stadium Series goalie fight is pure gold

A lot of people are going to say that the best Stadium Series game happened on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning has been the best game yet and will be hard to top.

Boston jumped out to a 5-1 lead only to self-implode and begin an all-too-familiar parade to the penalty box. Those power plays allowed Tampa Bay to close within 5-4 entering the third period before they tied the game in the final period. In the end, the Lightning took the game in a shootout, 6-5, to collect the second point.

However, the result aside, the night was made for a lot of people in the second period. Bruins goalie Jermey Swayman made a save, but Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel stuck his stick between Swayman's legs and got hit with a slashing penalty. He was knocked down on the ice, and he curled into a position where he wouldn't get hurt or punched. Swayman got a shot on Hagel, but down the other end, Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy decided to come down and challenged Swayman to a fight, and the pair went at it. The reaction from both benches was priceless.

Bruins and Lighting players reactions to goalie fight is priceless

It's not every day that there is a goalie fight in the NHL. However, with the stage to themselves, Vasilevskiy and Swayman didn't miss the opportunity to provide the fans one and their teammates. In the social media post below from the NHL, both teams were excited for it.

The goalie fight POV we've all been waiting for 🍿



Listen to the @NHLBruins and @TBLightning benches mic'd up during the #StadiumSeries tilt 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/sBPkr7WBiX — NHL (@NHL) February 4, 2026

David Pastrnak might have had the best reaction, but both benches enjoyed it. Tampa Bay's bench reaction was great as well. It was a great night of hockey, result aside for the Black and Gold, and a great night for the NHL.