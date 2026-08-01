Bruins add intriguing forward to prospect mix in Providence amid roster overhaul

Last season, the Providence Bruins steamrolled through the American Hockey League (AHL) with a tremendous regular season. They had a roster that was loaded with young talent from goaltending all the way out to their forwards. However, as is often the case in the minors when it comes to playoff time, things don't always go as planned.

Providence was eliminated in four games of its best-of-five playoff series by the Springfield Thunderbirds. That ended what many Bruins fans hoped would be a deep postseason run well into the spring. Instead, like in Boston in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, things ended earlier than some hoped they would.

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Just like in Boston, there has been a roster overhaul in Providence this offseason with several key players leaving the organization. Headlining some of those losses are Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov, who are both now with the Colorado Avalanche. Lysell was traded in late June, and Merkulov signed as a free agent last month. Looking to add to the roster for 2026-27, Providence added a forward from the Maine Mariners in the ECHL.

Providence Bruins signs forward Max Andreev

Providence announced that it signed forward Max Andreev to a one-year AHL contract after he spent last season with the Mariners. This is a very interesting signing, to say the least. In 70 games with Maine in 2025-26, Andreev had 19 goals and 43 assists for 62 points. He scored more than half of his goals on the power play, potting 10. In 14 playoff games, he had six goals and eight assists.

A former Cornell standout, Andreev has spent some time in the ECHL, and we'll see if his success with Maine translates to the AHL. If it does, then he is an interesting addition for first-year coach Tren Whitfield, who is sliding over to the big chair after being an assistant coach for the last decade.