4 former Bruins who are still without a job heading into the 2026-27 season

Don't look now, but the NHL offseason has reached its midway point since the Carolina Hurricanes finished off the Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the Stanley Cup Final in June. Free agency has come and gone and there are still some players looking for a job for next season.

When it comes to former Boston Bruins players, there are five still looking for a job next season. All five are likely going to be PTO candidates the closer we get to training camps opening in September and the 84-game season for most teams beginning at the end of September. Here are five former Bruins players who are still unsigned as the month of July comes to a close.

Mike Reilly

Defenseman Mike Reilly inked a one-year deal with the Hurricanes for the 2025-26 season, and it ended up getting his name on the Stanley Cup. He played in 42 regular-season games he had a goal and eight assists, with a plus/minus of plus-11 while averaging 14:28 a night. However, he played in just two playoff games for Carolina under coach Rod Brind'Amour, with two assists in just under 13 minutes a night. He is a seventh or eighth defenseman at best going forward, but he is not a bad option for a team looking for blueline help.

Matt Grzelcyk

Left-shot defenseman Matt Grzelcyk had a tremendous 2024-25 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, with a goal and 39 assists while averaging over 20 minutes in 82 games. However, he remained unsigned until before camp, when the Chicago Blackhawks signed him to a one-year deal. He played in 69 games for the Blackhawks with 12 assists and a minus-9. A third-round pick of the Bruins in the 2012 Entry Draft, he is a candidate for a PTO again this summer ahead of camp.

James van Riemsdyk

Another veteran who laced up the skates for the Bruins is James van Riemsdyk. It's been two years since he left after one season in Boston, and this past season, he played with the Detroit Red Wings. In 72 games, he had 15 goals and 16 assists for Detroit. In 71 games with the Bruins in the 2023-24 season, van Riemsdyk had 11 goals and 27 assists. He's someone who could be a valuable locker room addition for a club looking for that, but he'll also be looking for a place that will be a contender.

Curtis Lazar

When the Bruins acquired Taylor Hall from the Buffalo Sabres in the 2020-21 season, part of the return for Boston GM Don Sweeney was forward Curtis Lazar. He ended up becoming a key piece for the Black and Gold and had a career-high goals and 16 points in the 2021-22 season. He has bounced around since his final season in Boston and played in just 45 games with four goals and six points for the Edmonton Oilers. Lazar is a forward who can be frustrating to play at the bottom of a lineup and someone else who is a good PTO candidate.