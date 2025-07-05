Bruins' 2025 trade deadline teardown showed a clear winner at development camp

It was a sad day at the 2025 trade deadline when the Boston Bruins said goodbye to many pieces of their core. While Brad Marchand took up most of the oxygen, the departure of hometown favorite Charlie Coyle was also something that stung the fanbase. On the bright side, the return for Coyle of Casey Mittelstadt, Will Zellers, and a second-round pick looked very promising.

Mittelstadt was slightly underwhelming, but Zellers showed some high upside to end the season in the USHL. It's hard to predict future success for a player from the USHL, and we'll get a better look once Zellers attends the University of North Dakota this upcoming season. However, he had 44 goals in 52 games with the Green Bay Gamblers, which demonstrated his elite scoring ability.

Zellers earned the USHL Player of the Year award for his efforts, which is an honor he shares with some elite NHL players. Macklin Celebrini, Kyle Connor, and Brandon Montour are all players who have won the award in the last 12 years. Connor is an interesting comparison for Zellers, as he had a similar final season in the USHL; however, it'd be hard to see him replicate Connor's freshman season in the NCAA, where he had 71 points in 38 games.

Will Zellers and James Hagens' budding relationship

It'd be a smart move to put Zellers with an elite playmaking center once he signs his first pro contract. Inserting him next to a player of that caliber would put him in the best possible position to capitalize on his scoring ability, and James Hagens feels like a perfect fit. The pair were joined at the hip at development camp, and the sooner they can start developing some chemistry, the better.

James Hagens and Will Zellers are getting acquainted with each other early on. pic.twitter.com/YO4tv7betS — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) June 30, 2025

Zellers also expressed some great optimism about the Bruins' selection of Hagens. He has plenty of belief in his new teammate, and it'd be great if Zellers helps to build on the legacy that he believes Hagens will have in Boston.

""I was pretty pumped. ... I can't believe he fell to seven. I think he's probably gonna be the steal of the draft when we look back in 10-15 years."" Will Zellers

Hagens and Zellers I’m sure know each other well from their time at the USNTDP. Many of these kids know each other. But they chose to pair up for the first half hour of tandem drills. Could be a fun combo down the line if Zellers develops into an NHL player. https://t.co/kO64VNiPHY pic.twitter.com/cJrkvuOIY6 — Brian DeFelice (@briandefelice_) June 30, 2025

Bruins fans will be keeping a close eye on the Boston College Eagles this season, with the abundance of draft picks playing there. However, it'll be worth watching North Dakota, as the development of Zellers will play an intriguing role in the future of the Bruins.