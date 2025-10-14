Lightning forward sends a message to the rest of the NHL on the 2025-26 Boston Bruins

During free agency and this offseason, there was one thing clear about the moves made by Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney: he wanted to make his team difficult to play against. How did he do that? He added bulk and toughness to the bottom of this lineup.

Factor in Marco Sturm's system, and you have a team that is going to pride itself in defense and goaltending. They have to do that as they are not blessed with the offensive firepower that they have had in years past. All of that was evident in their first three games of the season, all wins over the Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres.

Their system and scoring were going to be tested on Monday afternoon at the TD Garden against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They dug themselves a three-goal hole twice before rallying to cut the deficit to 4-3 in the second period. That ended up being the final score after a scoreless third period, but their effort over the second half of the game to tie it didn't go unnoticed by one Lightning player.

Anthony Cirelli summed up what you can expect from the Bruins this year

Tampa Bay forward Anthony Cirelli played a big role in the Black and Gold falling into an early hole with two first-period goals. Despite being up three goals twice in the game, Cirelli knew the Bruins wouldn't quit and sent a message to the rest of the league when you them in 2025-26.

"They never gave up and there's no quit in them," Cirelli said. "They kept coming and coming. We had too many penalties, too many turnovers, which hurt us, but (Johansson) was huge back there and made unbelievable saves. It came down to the wire, but it was nice to get the win."

Keep coming and coming is exactly the way that Sturm wants his team to play. Make things difficult for the opponent in all three zones. They did that against Tampa Bay, and they will in each of their 78 remaining games. The only question will be, will they find enough scoring to win more than they lose?