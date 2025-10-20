Brad Marchand making emotional return to Boston on Tuesday night

When Brad Marchand walks into the TD Garden on Tuesday night, he'll be doing so through different doors and heading to a different locker room. It is a walk that he probably never thought he would make, ever, entering the TD Garden.

He'll be making that walk as a member of the Florida Panthers and a defending Stanley Cup champion after being traded there at the deadline in March. He enjoyed it so much that he re-signed over the summer.

Tuesday night will mark his first game back at the TD Garden as a player since the trade. He came back last year following the trade, but he was injured and didn't play. Now he'll walk in with plenty of emotion.

"I've never been one to look ahead at games and schedule and stuff like that," said Marchand. "I think things that can make me nervous, I tend to avoid until they happen, just so I don't overthink them. I obviously have thought about it a little bit, but I think once we get there, we have three days before the game, so I think it'll kind of hit home a little bit more then."

Marchand spent 16 seasons with the Black and Gold and played in 1,090 games with 422 goals and 976 points. The trade in the overall big picture was not as surprising as where he landed, with Florida, which has eliminated Boston from their last two postseason trips before they missed it last year.

"There will be a lot of different things I'm feeling at that time," Marchand continued. "Obviously, I've had a very long time there and built a family and a home there, and it's something that we miss. And as good as we have it here, obviously, we've spent a lot more time there. It's just what we were used to and comfortable with, and kind of thought that it would always be that way. So, yeah, there's a lot of emotions that go with it."

Marchand returns to Boston lighter in the wallet

Marchand and the Panthers will enter the TD Garden on a four-game losing streak, the same as the Black and Gold. He will also enter a little lighter in the wallet after being fined on Sunday for his actions in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

In the end, it'll be an emotional night for Marchand and Bruins fans.