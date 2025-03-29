Brad Marchand honors kids wish after first game with Florida Panthers

It's still hard to believe if you're a Boston Bruins fan. Brad Marchand is gone, and to make matters worse, he's suiting up for the Florida Panthers. Not what anyone envisioned when the season began and not what anyone envisioned as the clock struck 3 o'clock on the trade deadline on March 7.

Three weeks to the day after being shipped to South Florida, Marchand made his debut with the Panthers against the Utah Hockey Club on Friday night. Again, it's going to take time to get used to him playing alongside Sam Bennett. Just wait until Matthew Tkachuk returns.

Marchand played under 17 minutes on Friday night in what turned into a 2-1 Florida win in overtime when Marchand set up the game-winning goal in the final minute of overtime. He set up the same Bennett for the winner, and right after the celebration, Marchand honored his kid's request.

Former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand honors request after game

There are some odd traditions in sports, and one of them is with the Panthers. Fans will throw rubber rats on the ice after games, something that started in 1995 and continues today. After the win over the Utah Hockey Club, Marchand wasted little time honoring his kid's request.

"Yeah, it was one of the things that my kids said right away," said Marchand. They were asking about the rats being thrown out there, and I was like, 'I don’t know when it happens, but if it does, I’ll grab a couple.' So I did.''

A little souvenir from his Cats debut 🐀 pic.twitter.com/7hgqU5xpaX — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 29, 2025

Even if his kids didn't request the rats, I'm sure Marchand would have collected some as a souvenir after his first game with the Panthers. One thing is for sure: watching Marchand in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Florida and Bennett and Tkachuk will take some getting used to.