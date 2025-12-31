Brad Marchand may have worn a Florida Panthers uniform for the celebration of his 1000th point on Tuesday night, but 976 of those came with the Boston Bruins. While Marchand in a Bruins uniform feels like a lifetime ago after how the last 10 months unfolded, it's important to remember the good moments from the former captain.

Part of Marchand's celebration included a tribute video where former teammates and coaches shared some heartfelt messages. It was mostly from Panthers teammates, but it also included cameos from David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Chris Kelly, Bruce Cassidy, Zdeno Chara, Claude Julien, and Patrice Bergeron.

Marchand recorded his 1000th point over a month ago, but the Panthers held the celebration until Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens. There were different reasons why they waited so long, but it was a fitting way for him to receive the gifts and love from his new organization while playing against a franchise he tortured for many years in a Bruins uniform.

If there's one thing Bruins fans know and love about Marchand, he always had a flair for the dramatic and seemed to show up when everyone was talking about him, whether it be good, bad, or ugly. And, in true Marchand fashion, he hit all of those notes on Tuesday night.

Brad Marchand Celebrates a Milestone by Being Brad Marchand

Marchand opened the scoring in the third period of the Panthers-Canadiens matchup, scoring a classic goal from the former Bruins captain where he wheeled around the zone and lasered a perfect shot past Sam Montembeault. It'd have been an ideal end to the night for him to score a goal in the win, but Nick Suzuki, a potential future teammate of Marchand at the Olympics, tied the game late to send it to overtime.

The overtime period was when the bad and ugly came out for Marchand. Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson found himself in a vulnerable position at one point in the extra frame, which led Marchand to hit him with an elbow to the head that enraged Canadiens fans on social media. Many were calling for him to get a suspension or fine for the hit.

Blatant elbow to the chin from Marchand to Matheson.



Dumb, dumb play by the veteran.



Habs to the powerplay. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/xwXsp2ed5O — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 31, 2025

Suzuki would score another on the ensuing powerplay, which created an awkward end to the night. Now, with all eyes on the hockey world on New Year's Eve, Panthers fans will be tracking the supplemental discipline news from Marchand's hit while also waiting to see if he'll get the honor of playing for Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics.

As all Bruins fans know, there was really no other way Marchand would've celebrated his historic accomplishment than finding himself in the news in more ways than one. It's also possible that Marchand doesn't like outdoor games, as he received a suspension in the game before the Bruins' 2016 Winter Classic and is now facing possible discipline before the Panthers take it outside on January 2.