Brad Marchand couldn’t hide his emotion during Bruins’ tribute in return to Boston

Tuesday night was a bittersweet moment for Boston Bruins fans. The team is looking to end their four game losing streak by getting a victory over the rival Florida Panthers. On the Panthers is former long-time winger and Stanley Cup champion Brad Marchand, who joined their rival via a trade by the Bruins. Marchand went on to win the Stanley Cup with the Panthers, and immediately signed a six-year contract extension to remain in Florida.

While the Panthers did visit Boston after the trade, Marchand wasn't active due to an injury. So on Tuesday was Marchand's first official return to Boston, the place he spent 16 years of his NHL career at.

The Bruins aired a video tribute to Marchand during a commercial break, and the forward was overcome with emotion. ESPN aired a side-by-side reaction of Marchand as he watched the video. Marchand couldn't hold back his tears and was choking up.

Marchand skated on the ice with tears in his eyes and gave a salute to the crowd. Bruins fans gave Marchand a standing ovation. It was a powerful moment that transcended the game and gave us one more amazing memory with one of the greatest Bruins to ever play.

Brad Marchand overcome with emotion after Bruins tribute video in return to Boston

During pre-game warmups, Bruins fans showed off their signs and they were overwhelmingly positive for Marchand, stemming from "we miss you, Brad," to "welcome home." Marchand also received a loud ovation as he left the ice and headed back to the visitor's locker room.

I think they're happy to see Brad in Boston 💛 pic.twitter.com/HL4PGHXens — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 21, 2025

Brad Marchand gets a loud cheer and salutes the crowd as he walks off from warm-ups #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/9lsHBzzR9u — Bruins Breakdown (@TCalauttis) October 21, 2025

Marchand expressed gratitude to Bruins fans while speaking with reporters on Monday. when asked what he will miss most about Boston, he didn't hesitate by saying "the fans." Marchand admitted he wasn't sure how fans would respond, considering he plays for a division rival of the Bruins.

The first true test came when Marchand picked up an assist on a power play goal by Mackie Samoskevich. The Panthers were on the power play immediately after Marchand was tripped by Tanner Jeannot at the 33-second mark of the game. Even though he has joined the enemy, he is still thought of highly by Bruins fans, as they even cheered him when he was announced as the primary assist on the Panthers' opening goal in TD Garden.

In 16 years, Marchand recorded 422 goals and 554 assists for a total of 976 points.

It was a touching tribute by the Bruins, as Marchand couldn't help but cry as he watched his career retrospective in Boston while getting cheered by the fans he played in front of for 16 years.