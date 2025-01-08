4 Boston Bruins who won’t finish the season on the roster

Oliver Wahlstrom

It was the right move claiming Oliver Wahlstrom off of waivers from the New York Islanders, but he hasn’t shown much, if anything, in his time with the Bruins. There is no doubt that the talent is there for him to be at least a third-line NHL forward, he just looks as lost with the Black and Gold as he did with the Islanders.

You have to think that at least at the trade deadline Sweeney makes a move or two and if he adds, it’ll be a low-cost forward. He’ll likely get some more chances, but unless things change quickly, he might not be around much longer. Wahlstrom will need to find lightning in a bottle in terms of production to stick around.

Jordan Oesterle

When Lindholm went down with an injury against the St. Louis Blues in November, Jordan Oesterle got the call from the Providence Bruins and has been a steady fill-in and sharing time with Parker Wortherspoon. Eventually, Boston will ge getting their left-shot blueliner back and Oesterle will likely be the odd man out. All in all, he’s not a bad option depth-wise, there is just no room for him when the backend is healthy.

Of course, Oesterle could make decisions difficult for the Bruins as he logs an average of 18:07 a night, but you get the feeling the organization favors Wortherspoon and the physical presence he brings.