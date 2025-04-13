Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins predictions: 3 Things to Look Out For

For the final time in 2024-25, the Boston Bruins will hit the road for a game. After two days off, the Black and Gold will be in Pittsburgh to play the Penguins in their final road game of the season and their next-to-last game of the season. They will close out a disappointing and frustrating campaign at home on Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils.

Over the final two games, there is still some business for the Black and Gold to do, as it is an audition for a number of players going forward into the next season. Who is going to step up and make an impression to stick around, and who won't? With that said, here are three things to watch for on Sunday afternoon.

Do the Bruins remain in contention for a Top 5 pick?

Tied 1-1 with the Chicago Blackhawks after two periods on Thursday night, the Bruins were in danger of moving ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers and out of the basement of the Eastern Conference. That all changed in a span of 93 seconds when the visitors scored three goals on three shots for a 4-1 lead on their way to a 5-2 win.

On Saturday, the Bruins got some good news as the Flyers went to a shootout and won, 3-2, over the New York Islanders to have Philadelphia go two points ahead of them with a game in hand. Who said there isn't much to watch for this time of year?

Bruins younger players performance

The Bruins have had a handful of younger players in the lineup the last couple of weeks who are trying to impress enough to be in the mix for a roster spot next season. One of those players is Fraser Minten, acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs, who has played well and scored a goal against the Devils on Tuesday night.

Mason Lohrei of defense has struggled big time the last couple of weeks, both at even strength and on the power play with turnovers. This is the time for the youngster to make his mistakes and learn, but the mistakes have been more than you would like to see.

Fabian Lysell first career NHL goal?

As time has gone on, prospect Fabian Lysell has been more noticable with his speed and overall play. His chances to score his first NHL goal have been mounting, but he just hasn't been able to bury one. Again, potting one in the next two games would do wonders for his confidence going into the off-season.