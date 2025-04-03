Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens predictions: 3 Things to Look Out For

After dropping nine games in a row, the Boston Bruins' tanking is in full effect. After a five-game road trip that saw them lose all five games in regulation, the Black and Gold took the Eastern Conference leading Washington Capitals down to the wire on Tuesday night at home, losing 4-3 despite getting a pair of goals from David Pastrnak.

After a short stop on Causeway St., the Bruins hit the road for the final game this season with the Montreal Canadiens, right in the thick of the Eastern Conference wild-card race. They are coming off a dramatic 3-2 overtime win over Brad Marchand of the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at home. Here are three things to watch for Thursday night’s game in Montreal.

Montreal has a chance to bury the Bruins

It would make the Canadiens and their fans so happy if they could add to the Bruins' pain and drop them to a 10th-straight loss. While it would stink to see the Habs and their fans celebrate that, if you’re a Bruins fan, it’s what’s best going forward.

Boston won the first two matchups this season in October and December, but the two teams are heading in very different directions. It’s hard to imagine that the Bruins have an opportunity to sweep an opponent this year, but they won’t as the Habs win this one going away.

David Pastrnak’s race to 40 goals

One of the bright spots throughout the losing streak has been the production that the Bruins are receiving from Pastrnak. He sits at 37 goals, following two against the Capitals, and is another 40-goal season that is well within reach for the 2019-20 co-winner of the Rocket Richard Award with Alex Ovechkin.

Pastrnak has spoken multiple times since the trade deadline about finishing the season strong each night, and it’s clear he’s doing that. It has to be frustrating that the team’s season has gone like this, but he hasn’t given up.

Canadiens march toward a postseason berth

Boston fans may not want to read this, but the Stanley Cup Playoffs are better when the Montreal Canadiens are part of the field. It's much better when it’s Boston vs. Montreal, but that’s not happening this year. The Canadiens may not even get into the postseason, as there is a massive logjam for the final wild-card spot. This is a huge game for the Habs.