Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings prediction: 3 Things to Look Out For

To say that the Boston Bruins are stumbling toward the finish line in the 2024-25 season would be a major understatement. They are one a seven-game losing streak and are 0-4-0 on their current five-game trip that wraps up Saturday in Detroit against the Red Wings.

This trip has been a disaster, with three non-competitive losses and a 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks, where the hosts scored with just over three minutes left in the game, and Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco didn’t challenge what appeared to be a clear offside. Are they truly tanking for a better draft pick? As they close out the trip against the Red Wings, here are three things to look for in a primetime ABC matchup.

Jeremy Swayman’s response after the debacle in Los Angeles

The last time out was not a good look for Jeremy Swayman. There have been a number of times this year where we could have said that, but Sunday in Los Angeles, against the Kings, well, it wasn’t a good look at all.

In the second period against the Kings, Swayman skated out to center ice and challenged Los Angeles goalie Darcy Kuemper to fight which the officials didn’t let happen. He proceeded to give up seven goals in a 7-2 loss. Just another bad look for the former University of Maine standout who is having a nightmare season. Does he bounce back in Detroit? Can’t imagine it can get any worse.

Will Fabian Lysell score his first NHL goal?

In the last three games on the trip, Fabian Lysell has gotten some ice-time, and the 2021 first-round pick has come close to scoring his first NHL goal but hasn’t been able to break through just yet. Moved around in the lineup by Saco, but his speed and ability to make plays with the puck have opened shooting lanes. Now, it’s just a matter of seeing the puck go into the net.

He is one of a handful younger players who the Bruins are taking a long and hard look at for the future and seeing if they are going to be in the plans for 2025-26. It seems like this is big stretch for Lysell.

Can the Bruins score more than two goals?

It’s bad enough the Bruins can’t score right now, but it’s even worse when they can’t even generate a lot of offense by getting pucks on the net. They have scored one, one, two, and two goals on the first four games of the road trip and don’t expect it to get any easier against Detroit. The Red Wings still have a lot to play for in terms of hanging around in the wild-card race, and look for Boston to get their best effort on Saturday night. How does the Black and Gold respond?