Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks predictions: 3 Things to Look Out For

After a 10-game losing streak, the Boston Bruins have won two out of three games after lighting up the New Jersey Devils for seven goals in a 7-2 win on Tuesday night. The win moved the Black and Gold out of the basement of the Eastern Conference ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers. Long eliminated from postseason contention, Boston is in danger of moving too high up in the standings to get a top pick in June’s Entry Draft.

One of the teams playing out the string with the Bruins is the Chicago Blackhawks, who seem to be doing that every year during their current rebuild. For the second time this year and for the second time in four months, the two teams will meet up for the final time this season, this time at the TD Garden on Thursday night. Here are three things to watch for.

How motivated are the Blackhawks this late in the season?

Chicago is well behind the Bruins in the standings, and winning or losing won’t have much effect on their draft position. As far as Boston goes, the same can’t be said. A win would hurt their chances to finish in the Top 4.

I get it; players don’t want to lose and want to compete every night out, something we saw in the last three games. Yes, they competed against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night before a second and third-period meltdown that seemed to frustrate goalie Joonas Korpisalo. We know the Bruins will be motivated; what about the Blackhawks?

Connor Bedard returns to Boston

Young and rising star Connor Bedard is in his second season with the Blackhawks after being the top overall pick in the 2023 Entry Draft. He made his TD Garden debut in October of 2023 and scored his first NHL goal in his second NHL game. This season, he has 20 goals and 40 assists with a plus/minus of minus-40. He has a career minus-84 in less than two years in the league.

Bruins youngsters continue auditions

On Tuesday night, top prospect Fabian Lysell picked up his first career point with an assist on a second-period Casey Mittlestadt goal. Then, in the third period, Fraser Minten scored his first goal as a Bruin in the win over the Devils. Minten, acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Brandon Carlo trade at the deadline, has been impressive in his first three games with the Black and Gold.

Lysell has shown flashes with his speed and skill, but he has yet been able to find the back of the net. His goal will come, and getting it before the end of the season would be a nice confidence booster for him going into the off-season before the 2025-26 season.